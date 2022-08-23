NewsLifestylePeople
RAJU SRIVASTAVA

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava stable, still unconscious, says daughter

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Popular actor-comic Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight following a heart attack, is stable and continues to be unconscious, his daughter said Thursday. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Srivastava's daughter Antara told PTI.

Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger. Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's "morale".

"We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had told PTI.

Also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant of reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

 

Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava newsRaju Srivastava picsAIIMSraju srivastava health updateRaju Srivastava photos

