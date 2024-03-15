Actor-Director Kunal Kemmu Turns Singer-Songwriter For Madgaon Express' 'Hum Yahin,' Track Out Now

New Delhi: Versatility and talent know no bounds, and this rings especially true for actor turned-filmmaker and now singer-songwriter, Kunal Kemmu. Surprising audiences once again, he has now made his singing debut with a soulful track titled ‘Hum Yahin’ from his upcoming directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express’. After years of entertaining audiences with his acting prowess, Kunal Kemmu is now geared up to steal hearts not only with his direction but also with his singing talent in this upcoming comedy-drama.

A soothing track, ‘Hum Yahin’ instantly heals the heart and soothes the soul, while talking about the beautiful journey of life and good times with friends. Available on all streaming platforms, ‘Hum Yahin’ is co-composed, sung and written by Kunal Kemmu. The song has opened to a great response from music lovers all across, with praise showered on Kunal Kemmu’s musical talent, including his voice, lyrics and composition.

Sharing the song on his social media handle, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Another debut for me!! As a singer and songwriter and co-composer. Hope you guys like it..”

Garnering a spectacular response from netizens on social media, some of the fan comments on the song read as, “So soothing to ears”, “Your voice”, “Most talented man”, “You’re a legend”, “Brilliant”, and “Excellent Hum Yahin” amongst many more.

The comedy-drama film follows the misadventures of three childhood friends on a trip to Goa that takes an unexpected turn into the world of drug trafficking. With an ensemble cast featuring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Divyendu and more, the upcoming film promises a blend of humour, drama and suspense.

Written and Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is scheduled to hit theatres on March 22.