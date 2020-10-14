Actor Faraaz Khan on ventilator support after brain infection, family seeks funds for treatment; Pooja Bhatt tweets

New Delhi: Actor Faraaz Khan, who is best-known for his role in Rani Mukerji's 'Mehendi', is battling for life at a hospital in Bengaluru. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a brain infection and needs funds for treatment. His family has sought monetary help online and actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt reached out to them.

Pooja shared a message on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well," she wrote.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

The details about Faraaz Khan's health condition has been shared on a fundraiser platform by his family. Meanwhile, the actor's younger brother Fahmaan Khan told The Times of India, "He had been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalised. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened."

Fahmaan added that the family needs Rs 25 lakh for Faraaz's treatment.

"Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50% chances of his survival," he further said.

Faraaz and Fahmaan Khan are veteran actor Yousuff Khan's sons. Apart from 'Mehendi', Faraaz has films such as 'Fareb', 'Prithvi' and 'Dulhan Banoo Main Teri' on his resume. He has also been part of a few TV shows.