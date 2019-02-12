हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Freddy Daruwala

Actor Freddy Daruwala becomes father

The actor is married to Crystal Variava for six years. The baby was born on February 3.

File photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Race 3", is blessed with a baby boy.

Talking about his fatherhood, Freddy said in a statement, "My wife and I have been blessed with a healthy baby boy. Since he is our first child, we are really excited. We are looking forward to spending our lives with him. He is our bundle of joy."

Freddy has shared screen space with Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham in films like "Holiday" and "Force2".

