Jagesh Mukati

Actor Jagesh Mukati of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ fame dies, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Ambika Ranjankar mourns him

TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best-known for his shows such as 'Amita Ka Amit', 'Shree Ganesh' and the film 'Hasee Toh Phasee', died on Wednesday in Mumbai. He had been reportedly admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathing problems.

Actor Jagesh Mukati of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ fame dies, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Ambika Ranjankar mourns him
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Mumbaiactor1

New Delhi: TV actor Jagesh Mukati, best-known for his shows such as ‘Amita Ka Amit’, ‘Shree Ganesh’ and the film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, died on Wednesday in Mumbai. He had been reportedly admitted to a hospital a few days ago after he complained of breathing problems.

Jagesh Mukati’s death has been mourned by ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Ambika Ranjankar, who worked with him before. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Kind, supportive and terrific sense of humour... gone too soon...May your soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. Jagesh, you’ll be missed dear friend.”

Marathi actor Abhishek Bhalerao also shared his condolence for Jagesh Mukati and his family. “RIP actor Jagesh Mukati. Om Shanti. Sending strength to his 81-year-old mother & rest of the family,” Abhishek tweeted.

Meanwhile, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also expressed grief over the actor’s death and posted a condolence message. Jagesh Mukati was CINTAA’s member since December 2008.

Apart from Hindi, Jagesh Mukati also appeared in a few Gujarati shows and also some films.

