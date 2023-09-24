Actor John Abraham Thanks CM Yogi Adityanath For Bringing MotoGP Bharat To India

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is known for his love for biking, has thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing the MotoGP race to India. John Abraham was attending the India's maiden MotoGP race, named MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh today. This is for the first time India is hosting the premiere class of motorcycle racing, the biggest of its kind motorsports event in the world. John Abraham reached the race track on Sunday, saying he wants to see an Indian racer competing in the MotoGP some day.

The actor added that he was very excited to see aspiring racers in the country. He also shared his dream of starting an academy in the country, saying he wants to see an Indian burning the rubber at the race track someday. John Abraham is credited with making superbikes famous in India, with his role in Dhoom, where he rode Suzuki Hayabusa in the movie.

"I am thankful to the MotoGP for bringing the race to India. I congratulate the Indian Oil MotoGP team for putting this race together. I'd also like to thank the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for making this happen. I can't wait to see all the racers, whom I had only seen on television earlier, compete right here in India.

It just feels incredible that the MotoGP has finally arrived in India. My dream is to start an academy one day and I would want to see an Indian race in the MotoGP," Abraham told ANI. John Abraham owns multiple superbikes and is also the brand ambassador of Yamaha.

On the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Buddh International Circuit today and saw the MotoGP Bharat racing. He said that Uttar Pradesh has a lot of potential for sports activities and that is why both the state government as well as the Centre are making all possible efforts to promote this sector.

In the qualifier round of the first Indian MotoGP race, Ducati dominated the pre-race round and three Ducati drivers will start the race from the first row of the Grand Prix. Marco Bezzecchi will lead the race and will begin the Indian GP from the first grid position after he clocked a 1:43:947 qualifier time. Jorge Martín and Francesco Bagnaia will hold the second and the third grid positions.

Bagnaia is currently leading the Riders championship with 283 points after having eight podiums this season. In the second place, Martin has 247 points with five podiums finish in the ongoing season. On the other hand, Ducati is leading the Constructors championship with 416 points with 25 podiums after the drivers have displayed a stunning performance throughout the season.