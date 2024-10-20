Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809395https://zeenews.india.com/people/actor-kichcha-sudeeps-mother-saroja-sanjeev-passes-away-2809395.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KICHCHA SUDEEP MOTHER

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away

Veteran actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passed away

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 01:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Actor Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away (Image: @DKShivakumar/x)

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev has passed away after battling age-related ailments on Sunday morning.

She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications.

Kichcha Sudeep, who shares a close bond with his family, has received an outpouring of condolences from industry members and fans.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle.

Sharing a picture of the actor with his mother, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."

Kichcha Sudeep's mother last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?
DNA Video
DNA: Salman Khan - What Does Lawrence Bishnoi’s New Threat Mean?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK