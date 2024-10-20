Actor Kichcha Sudeep's Mother Saroja Sanjeev Passes Away
Veteran actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev passed away
Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev has passed away after battling age-related ailments on Sunday morning.
She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications.
Kichcha Sudeep, who shares a close bond with his family, has received an outpouring of condolences from industry members and fans.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle.
Sharing a picture of the actor with his mother, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."
ನಟ ಶ್ರೀ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್ ಅವರ ತಾಯಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸರೋಜಾ ಅವರು ದೈವಾಧೀನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ನೋವಾಯಿತು. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ, ಸುದೀಪ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೆ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಆ ಭಗವಂತ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.
ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/tWTMOmKi1X — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 20, 2024
Kichcha Sudeep's mother last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar.
