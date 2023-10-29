New Delhi: Beloved actor Matthew Perry has undoubtedly made made millions laugh uncontrollably for years. Unfortunately, the actor has passed away at the age of 54 to a reported drowning.

Fans are puzzled and wondering if they could have done something to prevent Matthew’s tragic passing? Actor had posted a cryptic post five days ago. His Instagram post read, “Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman” with a short video of the moon. He then also posted a photo in a pool, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”.

Noticing the absurdity in the posts, fans wanted to check in on the actor and commented, “I hope you are doing well. I’ve always absolutely adored you and i saw you..your struggles and sometimes your sadness. I love your laughter and I’m always rooting for you. I know you won’t see this, but I see you and hope you are happy and living a beautiful life.”

Unfortunately, in stark similarity to his last post, Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at the home, according to TMZ. Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Loved by millions, Matthey Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

'Friends', a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.