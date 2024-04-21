Advertisement
PANKAJ TRIPATHI

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-Law Died In Road Accident In Jharkhand, Sister Critically Injured

In a Tragic Road Accident Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-law passes away, Sister sustains serious injuries.

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-Law Died In Road Accident In Jharkhand, Sister Critically Injured Sister And Brother-in-Law Meet Wth An Accident On GT Road , Dhanbad (Image : PTI )

On Saturday, Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-Law Rakesh Tiwari and Sister Sabita Tiwari met with an accident on GT Road in Dhanbad. Condolences Flow as Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-in-law Succumbs to a Tragic Road Accident and his Sister sustains serious injuries. Reportedly the couple was travelling from  Bihar to Chittaranjan in West Bengal.

"The accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was traveling hit a road divider, a police officer" as quoted by news agency PTI.

As per reports, Sabita undergoing treatment at the Dhanbad Medical College Hospital.

After the accident, The Police and Locals came together to rescue  Rakesha and Sabita from the wreckage, rushing them to Dhanbad Medical Hospital. Sadly, Emergency medical personnel pronounced Rajesh Tiwari deceased while his wife is still undergoing treatment. 

Reportedly,  Rakesh was employed with the Indian Railways and stationed at Chittaranjan. Referring to relatives, the Hindustan Times reported that the couple was returning from his village in Bihar.

The CCTV footage circulated on social media reveals how the car crashed into the divider also the severe damage to the car indicates how serious the accident was. 

 

