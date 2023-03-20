Actor-Politician Kirron Kher Tests Positive For Covid-19

New Delhi: Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Kirron shared the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

In 2021, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She bounced back after her cancer recovery and was one of the judges on the reality show, India`s Got Talent.

Loved by many, Kirron has delivered memorable performances in several Bollywood films. Kirron has played a lot of motherly roles throughout her career which is why she is now known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films. She has earned a lot of praise for her roles in `Devdas`, `Rang De Basanti`, `Hum Tum`, `Dostana`, `Main Hoon Na` and others.

She is the wife of actor Anupam Kher. Anupam and Kirron tied the knot in 1985. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam will be seen in `The Vaccine War` and `Emergency`.

On the other hand, Kirron is mainly busy with her political work as a BJP leader.