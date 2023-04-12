Actor Pratham Sharma Gets Candid About Participating In Netflix Show ‘In Real Love’

New Delhi: Actor, Model and theatre artiste Pratham Sharma who hails from Jaipur is currently seen as one of contestants in love reality show on Netflix titled as IRL - 'In Real Love', hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan. As per it's storyline, 'In Real Love' brings singles from around different corners of India and experiment with them on how the two worlds of internet and real-life situations collide, when one has to make a connection with a someone.

Being one of the contestants, Pratham shares about how he believes in building genuine connections. He said, "I believe I will be able to make a strong connection with anyone who has good pure intentions, and is genuine. I believe that I will make connections not just romantically with a girl but also in terms of friendships with all other fellow contestants. I am very confident and not shy so it is easy for me to keep the conversation floating."

He adds, "My expectations from this show are amazing as I believe a lot of young generation will enjoy watching it and will be able to relate to it very easily as it is based on current dating life situations. I am sure it will also help me brag a lot of work as well."

Describing his working experience with hosts Gauahar Khan and Rannvijay Singha he tells, "The hosts were amazing and very kind to all the contestants, being a fan of Rannvijay since Roadies, I was happy to see a more humble side of him. Gauahar has always been an energetic personality and she was great during the episode as well. They both were very sweet and warm with everyone."

Sharing about his upcoming projects and future aspirations he states, "After IRL, I definitely have plans to work in Bollywood. After the show completed, I auditioned for a movie and got a major role in it. This happened even before IRL released, so my goal is clear: I want to keep working in movies. I will be working with a very renowned Production house in future. I don't come from any filmy background or family so I want to make sure I take my family name forward as an artist only. Since ten years now, I have been doing theatre with my grandfather, so it's in our genes to act. As an artist, I have been practicing this craft since years and this is the only thing I believe I know I can do best that is act act and act."