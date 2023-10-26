Actor-Producer Arushi Nishank Draws Accolades From Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi: As an actor, producer, and social activist Arushi Nishank wears many hats. This has not only won her accolades from across India but also international recognition. Now, the Chief Minister of her home state of Uttarakhand has also showered Arushi with lavish praise.

It is no surprise that the divine beauty hails from “Dev Bhumi”, and now, when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the sets of Arushi’s dream project “Kaphal”, a web series commissioned by Disney+Hotstar, which is being shot in Nainital, he couldn't stop praising Arushi and her team.

Impressed by how well the series captured the region's beauty, he said, "Cinema serves as a reflection of contemporary times, showcasing the remarkable ways it can capture beauty."

With numerous unexplored landscapes in the hilly regions of the state, he expressed his hope for the implementation of new policies that would benefit the film industry.

The Chief Minister lauded the team for creating the series in the hill state, and also lauded Arushi’s tireless dedication, and commitment to her craft. He also appreciated her tireless efforts in showcasing the state's beauty on an international platform for the very first time.

Overwhelmed by the kind words, Arushi said, "I sincerely thank the entire team for their dedication and hard work. As a proud resident of Uttarakhand, we are deeply rooted in our heritage, and "Kaphal" aims to reconnect us with our roots, bridging the gap between India and Bharat. This is a significant step toward a greater change."

She also appreciated Honorable CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji's efforts in promoting Uttarakhand on a global stage.

"The journey began two years ago, with many joining and some departing, but the unwavering desire to shoot in Uttarakhand remained. This 55-day shoot is a milestone achieved by no major production company before," she said showcasing the journey so far.

According to Arushi, "Over 150 local artists are contributing to the project, benefiting numerous hotels and local businesses in the Kumaon region. We've made a positive impact on the local economy."

Expressing gratitude, she said, "We are thankful for the state and the Honorable Chief Minister's support and remain committed to empowering the region."

“Kaphal” boasts of a stellar star cast including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, and Kusha Kapila, among others and is being helmed by director Prem Mistry. Arushi Nishank is producing the show.

Earlier too, Arushi has been in the spotlight for appearing in the video of Jubin Nautiyal’s song “ Waf ana raas aaye” which garned a whopping 300 million views on the official YouTube channel of T Series. She has also been awarded at the Top 20 Global Women of Excellence Awards in Chicago. Arushi has also been closely associated with efforts to clean the river Ganga, considered holy by Hindus. She has also been at the forefront of several reforestation drives in her state. She is thus truly a woman of substance.