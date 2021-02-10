Actor Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha cancelled due to COVID-19, confirms Neetu Kapoor in new statement

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood star Rajiv Kapoor, 58, died of a cardiac arrest on February 9, 2021. The youngest child of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor and the younger sibling of brothers Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai but unfortunately succumbed to the attack.

Family member and noted actress Neetu Kapoor in a new statement informed all that late actor Rajiv Kapoor's Chautha will not take place due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

She shared on Instagram along with late actor Rajiv Kapoor's picture: Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too.

Several fans and celebs reacted to his untimely demise and extended condolences.

His last rites took place in Chembur on February 9 evening. Several stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and family members including elder brother Randhir Kapoor, nephews Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain amongst others bid him a teary adieu.

Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu (fondly called by family and close friends) made his Bollywood debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum back in 1983. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985.

Chimpu starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

May his soul rest in peace!