Actor Rajkummar Rao Leads ‘Swachhta’ Drive At Mangrove Forest, Calls It ‘Gratifying’

Rajkummar Rao captioned the post as: “It was such a gratifying experience to clean the mangrove forest at Airoli Creek this morning along with the @incometax.mumbai.gov.in #SwachhataHiSeva @narendramodi ji @my_bmc." Earlier, Rajkummar was also spotted at the biggest clean-up drive at Juhu Beach, post Ganpati Visarjan.  

Oct 01, 2023
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday led the cleanliness drive at Mangrove forest, which was organised in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Sath’. In a display of commitment to environment conservation, Rajkummar participated in the cleanup, along with Maharashtra Income Tax department. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rajkummar shared a happy picture with the environmental enthusiasts, and officials. They are wearing a matching white T-shirt, and holding garbage bag in their hands. 

Talking about the same, Rajkummar had said: “We all love Ganpati, and hence we have come here. We are citizens of India.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in the crime thriller web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. He played the character of ‘Panna’. Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. 

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah. He was also seen in ‘Bheed’.  He next has ‘Sri’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Stree 2’.

