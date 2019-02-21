Actor Ram Yashvardhan turns fitness guru for fans

Mumbai: "Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan" actor Ram Yashvardhan likes to share fitness tips with his fans online.

Inspired by the actor's posts on fitness regime, his fans often ask him to share workout tips and give a sneak peek into his work-outs. Ram often shares his learning on how to develop a healthy, fit body.

"To have a healthy lifestyle, one should eat right, practice mindfulness, exercise daily with no compromises and make fitness a priority," Ram said in a statement.

"I always keep challenging myself. That's what makes me a fitness freak and keeps my health in check," he added.