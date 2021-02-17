Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Mumbai: Actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. He took to social media and shared with his fans that he is suffering from COVID-19. 

The Lootcase actor informed fans that he is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantining himself at home. Here is the actor’s tweet: 

In response to his tweet, Ranvir Shorey received support and concern from fans. They wished him a speedy recovery and advised the 48-year-old actor to take care of himself. 

Work-wise, Shorey was last seen in Angrezi Medium, Lootcase and Kadakh in 2020 along with the web series High and PariWar as well. He will be next seen in SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar’s upcoming film Mumbaikar with an ensemble cast and is currently shooting for the web series Sunflower directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.

Section: 
People
Domain: 
Others
Home Title: 

Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
Image Caption: 
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Tags: 
Ranvir Shorey
Ranvir Shorey coronavirus
Ranvir Shorey COVID-19
Ranvir Shorey health
News Source: 
Bureau
Yes
0.00
No
Facebook Instant Article: 
Yes
Highlights: 
Ranvir Shorey was last seen in Angrezi Medium, Lootcase and Kadakh. He was also seen in web shows such as High and PariWar as well. The actor has been put under home quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Mobile Title: 
Actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine
Zee Media Bureau
Ritika Handoo
Heading for Modify by Author: 
Edited By:
Show 1st Tag on Story Page: 
Yes
Publish Later: 
No
Publish At: 
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 - 12:02
Top News: 
No
Created By: 
Ritika Handoo
Updated By: 
Ritika Handoo
Published By: 
Ritika Handoo
Meta Keywords: 
Ranvir Shorey, Ranvir Shorey coronavirus, Ranvir Shorey COVID-19, Ranvir Shorey health
Is Breaking News: 
No
Request Count: 
1