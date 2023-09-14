Actor Rio Kapadia Of Chak De India And Made In Heaven Fame Dies At 66

New Delhi: In an unfortunate development, renowned actor Rio Kapadia, who has worked in movies including Chak De India!, Dil Chahta Hai and Happy New Year among others breathed his last today. He was 66. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. The cause of his death is still unknown.

According to the India Today report, Rio Kapadia's cremation will be held on September 15, 2023, at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. He is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and children - Aman and Veer.

Rio started off as a model and was seen in many advertisement commercials back in the 80s and 90s. Recently, he was a part of a popular web-series by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti - Made In Heaven Season 2.

Rio also was a part of movies including Mardaani, Shree, Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, Aakhari Decision, Khuda Haafiz, The Big Bull, and Agent Vinod among many others. Besides, he worked in TV soaps as well such as Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat where he was seen as Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara.

The sudden news of his demise has left his family and celebrity friends shocked and in deep grief.