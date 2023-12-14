Actor Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack During Film Shoot; Stable After Surgery

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade experienced a heart attack while shooting for the film "Welcome to the Jungle" alongside Akshay Kumar. The 47-year-old actor reportedly collapsed immediately after completing the shoot. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, where he underwent angioplasty and is said to be stable.

Currently, there are reports indicating an improvement in his health. Fans and the film industry are sending their wishes for a speedy recovery to the talented actor. Stay tuned for further updates on Shreyas Talpade's health.

According to reports, Talpade was doing absolutely fine during the shooting and felt uneasy towards the end of the day and was rushed to hospital. However, he collapsed midway. The actor is doing fine after treatment.

Talpade has received widespread acclaim, both from critics and audiences, for his contributions to Hindi and Marathi cinema. Over the course of a career spanning two decades, he has appeared in more than 45 films.