Siddharth's Special Performance At BFF Sharwanand's Wedding

Telugu actor Sharwanand got married to Rakshita Reddy in a lavish ceremony earlier this week. Following a number of ceremonies including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, they tied the knot on June 3 in Jaipur. The wedding was attended by many of his close friends and colleagues from the industry including Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and producer Vamsi among others. While pictures and videos of his wedding are presently going viral on social media, a video which possibly seems to be from the couple's Sangeet, shows actor Siddharth taking to the stage to sing the Telugu song 'Oye Oye'.

In a video, Siddharth, dressed in a white tuxedo, can be seen running to the stage, before he takes the mic in his hand to join the performers. As he starts singing, the crowd can be heard cheering and hooting for him in excitement.

Ram Charan who was also in the audience was also seen clapping for Siddharth. Notably, the song is from the actor's 2009 Telugu film “Oye.”

Siddharth singing Oye Oye in Sharwanand Wedding__ pic.twitter.com/ZBzeacu1io — Johnnie Walker (@roopezh) June 6, 2023

The video has also caught the attention of social media users who shared their reactions in the comment section. Many praised the multi-talented actor, while some also dropped heart emojis. A user wrote, "Multi talented", while another one wrote, "Below his original scale. His scale is little bit higher.. Multi talented."

"Nice Siddarth sir," a third one commented.

For the unversed, Siddharth and Sharwanand have worked together in the 2022 Telugu film “Maha Samudram” and are said to have become good friends since then. From engagement to the wedding ceremonies, Siddharth reportedly attended all the functions with his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari. Pictures of the two with the newly-married couple also went viral on social media.

Sharwanand And Rakshita Reddy's Wedding

After being engaged for a long time, actor Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy got married on June 3 in a grand function. Pictures of their wedding are going viral. While Sharwanand was seen in a golden sherwani, Rakshitha was colour-coordinated in a traditional zari saree.

The actor's BFF Ram Charan also attended the wedding and was seen taking part in most of the rituals.