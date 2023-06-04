Actor Sulochana Latkar Dies, Last Rites To Take Place On June 5

New Delhi: Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, a well-known actor in Marathi and Hindi cinema, passed away on Sunday (June 4) due to prolonged illness and age-related complications. She was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Shushrusha Hospital. Sulochana's funeral will take place on Monday at 5:30 pm, at Dadar cremation grounds.

Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed her death with Indianexpress.com and said, "She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died this evening at 6pm."

Sulochana featured in more than 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films. She began her career with Marathi films in the early 1940s and soon moved to Hindi films, where she essayed several mother roles in movies like Shammi Kapoor's 'Dil Dekhe Dekho', Dilip Kumar's 'Aadmi' and Dev Anand's 'Jhonny Mera Naam' among others.

She was lead actress in Marathi films from 1946 to 1961 with films like 'Sasurvas' (1946), 'Vahinichya Bangdya' (1953), 'Meeth Bhakar', 'Sangtye Aika' (1959), 'Laxmi Ali Ghara', 'Moti Manse', 'Jivacha Sakha', 'Pativrata', 'Sukhache Sobti', 'Bhaubheej', 'Akashganga' and 'Dhakti Jau'.

Latkar was a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (1999). She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In 2009, she was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award by the Government of Maharashtra.