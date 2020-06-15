हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report confirms suicide

The preliminary postmortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput confirmed his suicide on the wee hours of Monday morning. Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s post-mortem report confirms suicide
Play

New Delhi: The preliminary postmortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput confirmed his suicide. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14, 2020).

On Sunday night, Mumbai BMC said the actor's postmortem will be completed by late-night and appealed to the media to not assemble at the hospital in view of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a team of Mumbai Police later reached the actor's residence to investigate the matter. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Prima Facie, this looks like a case of suicide. No suspicious thing was found at the spot."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police Department, the nodal agency for cyber-crime investigation on Sunday asked netizens to refrain from circulating pictures of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They also warned of legal action for circulating photos of Sushant's body and asked people to delete pictures that have been already shared. 

The 34-year-old actor, who was reportedly battling depression, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput postmortem reportsushant singh rajput commits suicideSushant Singh Rajput dead
Next
Story

Teachers, students of Sushant Singh Rajput's school in Patna mourn actor's death
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Sushant Singh Rajput: Postmortem report confirms suicide