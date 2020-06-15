Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report confirms suicide

New Delhi: The preliminary postmortem report of Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput confirmed his suicide. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday (June 14, 2020).

On Sunday night, Mumbai BMC said the actor's postmortem will be completed by late-night and appealed to the media to not assemble at the hospital in view of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a team of Mumbai Police later reached the actor's residence to investigate the matter. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Prima Facie, this looks like a case of suicide. No suspicious thing was found at the spot."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber Police Department, the nodal agency for cyber-crime investigation on Sunday asked netizens to refrain from circulating pictures of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They also warned of legal action for circulating photos of Sushant's body and asked people to delete pictures that have been already shared.

The 34-year-old actor, who was reportedly battling depression, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.