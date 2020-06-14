Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem will be completed by late Sunday night: BMC

As a shocked Bollywood paid tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput as news of his sudden and untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation, Mumbai BMC said the actor's postmortem will be completed by late night on Sunday and appealed to the media to not assemble at the hospital in view of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC issued an appeal to the gathering of media persons at Cooper Hospital. The civic body in a statement, said: "The body of Sushant Singh Rajput was brought to the Emergency Department of Cooper Hospital, BMC this afternoon (June 14, 2020) at around 3.30 pm."

The statement further said: "The medical officer examined the body and said that the actor was declared dead at around 4 pm. And after completing the paperwork, the body was handed over to the police,"

And the autopsy post-mortem is expected to be completed by late tonight.

While the in a separate statement the hospital too requested the media representatives to cooperate with the hospital administration. They said, "Given the current state of COVID-19 infection, the hospital campus should not be crowded. Also, you should take proper care when dealing with it."

Earlier, a team of Mumbai Police later reached the actor's residence to investigate the matter. DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Prima Facie, this looks like a case of suicide. No suspicious thing was found at the spot."

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra Apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He was said to be under stress and depression for the last few months.