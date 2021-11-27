हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tanishaa Mukerji

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, on Saturday, shared on social media that she has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tanishaa Mukerji, on Saturday, shared on social media that she has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Tanishaa took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story in which she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

tanisha

For the unversed, Tanishaa, who has worked in films like 'Neal n Nikki', 'Sarkar' and 'Sarkar Raaj', made her movie debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.

She will be making her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film 'Code Name Abdul' that is set to release on December 10.

Directed by Eshwar Gunturu, the film will revolve around a secret mission assigned to RAW. The project will also star debutant Akku Kulhari.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tanishaa Mukerjitests positiveCOVID-19CoronavirusSocial mediaInstagram
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan remembers father Harivansh Rai on his 114th birth anniversary, shares unseen pic!

Must Watch

PT4M1S

DNA: Non-Stop News; November 27, 2021