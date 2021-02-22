Actor Triptii Dimri shares Karan Johar gave her one of the best advice for her career

Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri recalls how one of the best pieces of advice she has received in her career so far, came from filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sharing this advice, Triptii said, "On my first meeting with K.Jo he said to me, 'don't ever restrict yourself, try picking different genres and different roles, so that you keep growing as an actor. It was a beautiful piece of advice. I think it is best if we as actors keep challenging ourselves."

After a small role in the film Poster Boy in 2017, Triptii gained visibility with her role in the romantic tragedy 'Laila Majnu' the next year, which was produced by Imtiaz Ali. However, it was her role in the OTT-released horror-thriller 'Bulbbul' last year that won her critical appreciation too, along with popularity.

Triptii, who will ring in her birthday on February 23, talking about her birthday plans tells, "I like to celebrate my birthday with people who are extremely important. Last year I was at home but this year I can't go home since workshops for upcoming projects are on. I think I am going to be with my friends. I am not a party person so we will mostly go somewhere outside Mumbai and spend a few days away from the hustle-bustle of the city," she said.

Reminiscing the raving reaction she got for Bulbbul, she said, "Bulbbul has definitely changed me as a person. I got to learn a lot from the film and from the people who were a part of that beautiful journey. Bulbbul made me realise that we criticise ourselves too much and hardly accept our true selves. The character made me realise the importance of self love."