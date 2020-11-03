Actor Vijay Raaz granted bail in molestation case alleged by a crew member

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz, who has worked in several path-breaking movies has been granted bail by a local court in Gondia, Maharashtra after he was arrested on molestation charges levelled by a 30-year-old crew member.

Vijay Raaz, along with other unit members of a Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni' is currently being shot in Gondia where the incident allegedly took place. The film's crew is stationed at Hotel Gateway for last 15 days.

A 30-year-old female crew member from the film has lodged a complaint against Vijay Raaz for molesting her.

The victim has alleged that during the film's shooting in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat and in Hotel Gateway at Gondia, Raaz allegedly molested her.

The complaint has been filed under IPC section 354 (A&D). Ramnagar police acted upon the complaint and arrested the actor last night. The matter is being investigated.

Vijay Raaz made his debut in 1999 release 'Bhopal Express'. He went on to star in movies like 'Jungle', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Aks', 'Company', 'Lal Salaam', 'Road', 'Run', 'Dhamaal', 'Dream Girl', 'Gully Boy' and several others including web series. He was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo'.