Actor Vishnu Vishal opens up on marriage plans with Jwala Gutta, this is what he said

NEW DELHI: Southern actor Vishnu Vishal, who has been dating badminton player Jwala Gutta for several years now, is all set to take his relationship a step ahead and tie the knot. At a pre-release event of 'Aranya', his upcoming film, the actor opened up about his relationship and confirmed that they are planning to tie the knot soon.

The actor also used the platform to thank Jwala for her unconditional support during the shooting of 'Aranya', a trilingual. "We are going to tie the know real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon," Vishnu said addressing the gathering.

"I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout," the actor said at the event, disclosing that the badminton player stood by his side throughout the shooting of the film.

On September 7, 2020, Vishnu Vishal surprised Jwala Gutta by proposing to her on her birthday. The actor went all the way to Hyderabad to make the day quite memorable for her.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic)."

Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of the actor K. Natraj. However, the couple separated in 2018. The estranged couple has a three-year-old son, Aryan. The actor got engaged to Jwala in 2020 during the lockdown period.