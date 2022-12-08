Actress Aarushi Nishank's super hot and dreamy video in white corset blouse and saree looks enchanting - Watch

New Delhi: Popular actor-producer Aarushi Nishank is an avid social media user, who loves to share updates about her projects and events with fans online. The stunner took to Instagram recently and dropped sensational videos and photos in an angelic white corset blouse and saree looking simply hot.

Aarushi captioned the post: Kuch na kaho….Kuch bhi na kaho….Photography @ajayjangidphotography Makeup @muskansmakeovers #hastags #instagram #like #follow #likeforlikes #likes #instagood #love #hastag #photography #hastagsforlikes #bhfyp #k #instalike #followers #l #followforfollowback #memes #hashtag #hastagsgalore #followback #photo #hastagsforlike #insta #hastagsforfollowers #photooftheday #hastagsfordays #hastagsforfollow #hastagselfie #do

On the work front, she was recently seen in T-Series backed music video song 'Teri Galliyon Se'. Jubin Nautiyal of 'Kaisa Hua' fame sang the song, and the music was composed by the popular music director duo Gurmeet Bros.

The music video also starred Gurmeet Chaudhary. While speaking about the song, which deals with the life and sacrifice of army personnel, Aarushi, who visited the BSF camp to tie the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude on Raksha Bandhan, said," I am happy to be here at BSF campus, celebrating Rakhi with personnel, and I want to thank them for all their hard work and efforts that they are doing for the country."