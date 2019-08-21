close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alyssa Milano

Actress Alyssa Milano reveals she had two abortions

She shared that she was dating somebody and was even taking birth-control preventative measure. 

Actress Alyssa Milano reveals she had two abortions
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano has revealed that she underwent two abortions in 1993 because she was worried about her career.

Milano opened up about the personal experience she had with abortion in her 20s on her "Sorry Not Sorry" podcast, reports "people.com".

"I knew at that time I was not equipped to be a mother, so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice, and it was absolutely the right choice for me," said Milano, adding: "It was not an easy choice. It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed, like most health care is."

She shared that she was dating somebody and was even taking birth-control preventative measure. 

"I was in love for the first time, in the breathless way you can only be in love when you are young. It was huge, overwhelming even. It filled every part of living. And it was a joyful and exciting and powerful time in my life. But I was not ready to be a parent. I had a career and a future and potential," said Milano.

She was also on Accutane acne medicine, which can cause birth defects in pregnancies.

"It was devastating. I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. A faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed. I had a career and a future and potential. And also, I suffered from sometimes crippling anxiety," Milano added.

A few months later, Milano got pregnant again and she underwent abortion. 

"So once again, I made the right decision to end that pregnancy," she said.

Milano has now a daughter, Elizabeth, and son, Milo, with husband, Dave Bugliari. 

 

Tags:
Alyssa MilanoabortionsHollywood
Next
Story

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's beachy vacay pic is making netizens go crazy!

Must Watch

PT11M23S

J&K in peace but why Trump is restless?