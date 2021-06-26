हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Angira Dhar

Actress Angira Dhar marries Love Per Square Foot director Vinay Tiwari, couple reveals they tied knot in April - See wedding pics

Bollywood actress Angira Dhar and Love Per Square Foot director Vinay Tiwari have tied the knot, and that too in April. Yes, the couple managed to keep their marriage a secret affair all this while and finally announced their wedding news with beautiful pictures on social media.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Anand Tiwari wrote: On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you 

Actress Angira Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, wore a red saree with traditional Dejahur earrings on her wedding day. Dressed in bright red attire, Angira looked gorgeous as a bride. The groom smiled in his off-white-golden sherwani and safa. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

Their wedding pictures have gone viral on the internet as they exchange a few candid moments captured during the rituals. 

Several Bollywood stars blessed and congratulated the couple. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Konkona Sensharma, Rasika Dugal to Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sophie Choudry and Katrina Kaif - all wished well for the duo. 

On the work front, she made her movie debut in 2013 with a film called Ek Bura Aadmi, co-starring Arunodaya Singh and Raghuvir Yadav. In 2015, she was seen in 'Bang Baaja Baarat' web series which got her fame. Angira Dhar was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3. 

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn production 'Mayday' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier this month, actress Yami Gautam announced her wedding with Uri director Aditya Dhar. It was also an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

 

