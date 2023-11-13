Actress Barkha Singh Wins Hearts This Diwali With Her Special Message

New Delhi: Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the biggest events of the year. People celebrate this festival with utmost joy, everybody has a different way of it. Some burst crackers, some light diyas, some spread joy. One of the web's biggest stars Barkha Singh too celebrated Diwali with a special message this year and it has taken over the internet.

She said, "Diwali is a very special time for me. It’s that time of the year when I look forward to spending time with my friends and family, despite being blessing to have a busy one with multiple shoot and brand commitments. With the AQI deteriorating across cities, one can only work towards having a celebration keeping environmental sustainability and well-being and safety of birds and animals in mind."

Further, she added, "That’s the way forward for our generation. I would urge everyone to do their bit to make this festive season, a truly celebratory one for all like. Personally, I’m even using solar powered lights for my diwali decorations."

"It is my sincerest request to be proactively helpful towards distressed birds and animals they may come across as they are adversely affected by the loud noise, fireworks and pollution. Let's make this Diwali, a celebration of good over evil, love and life!" she concluded.