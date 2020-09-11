Actress Farah turns year older, producer SN Sarkar extends best wishes

Celebrating a birthday is not just celebrating the fact that a person is born on that day, a birthday is the celebration of that person’s life so far, the achievements, failures, experiences and life as a whole, right since the day the person was born into this world. Whether you are 9 or 90 years old, a birthday signifies a new beginning every year. It brings joy and hope for the future. This joy gets doubled when you receive heartfelt wishes to those either close to you or working with or for you.

Keeping this thought in mind, the Sarkar Family and Group of Companies uses occasions like birthdays to spread cheer and positivity amidst its workforce. In this regard, Mr S.N.M.D. Sarkar, Producer and CEO of the group, has decided to extend his best wishes to Ms. Farah, a noted model and Bollywood actress.

Wishing Farah all the happiness on this momentous occasion, Mr Sarkar said, "I wish her all the happiness and success in the future too and I hope she continues with the same fighting spirit that she has displayed so far in her career."

Ms. Farah is, thus, a valuable member of the Sarkar Company. A renowned model and actress, who has joined the Sarkar Company as the actress to do more projects in future. She was also crowned Ms. Maharashtra 2018. Her birthday falls on September 11 and she considers this as a threshold year for herself. Farah says, "I was born into an Army family and life went by so fast, moving from one station to another. But after choosing to make a career in the world of entertainment and glamour, I find myself positioned in Mumbai. More importantly, this has given me a new lease of life in the world."

Speaking about her army background, Farah said, "I have always lived a disciplined life owing to my dad’s profession. As a result, I have grown up stronger and am habitual of fighting back while chasing my dreams and goals." 25-years-old Farah, who hails from Mumbai city, got into modelling after completing her graduation. Since 2018, she has remained focused on her acting career, though she has earned quite a name doing ramp shows, print ads and modelling. It is her keen interest in drama that has made her seek a career in the tinsel town.

Since Farah is going to celebrate her birthday on September 11, the Sarkar Company took this opportunity to wish her a happy birthday. In his birthday message for her, Mr Sarkar said, "The Sarkar Company wishes her best of luck and best wishes for the upcoming year. We wish her success in all her future endeavours and I hope our professional relationship continues to grow like this."

It is therefore imperative for the leader of a group or company to communicate with its people, especially on occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. Mr Sarkar feels, "This is a way to keep our team motivated and energized the whole year through. They feel that they belong in the company and thus, we get their unwavering loyalty in return."

Speaking of the value of his workforce,the SN Sarkar Producer of Sarkar Company is clear that he values people more than money. He says, "We value the emotions associated with our people and, therefore, for us, our most important asset."

[Disclaimer: This is a featured content.]