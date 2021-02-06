हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jameela Jamil

Actress gets rape threats for supporting farmers, shares horrid ordeal on Instagram

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular British actress, Jameela Jamil, who is also an activist and a radio presenter has shared her horrid ordeal of supporting the Indian farmers' protest. The international celebrity took to Instagram and talked about receiving rape and death threats in her private DMs on social media. 

Jameela Jamil wrote in the Instagram post: "I've 'repeatedly' spoken about the farmers in India over the past few months and what is happening there at the moment, but each time  I do I am met with death and rape threats. SO while you are pressuring me in my DMs please keep in mind that I am a human being who has some limitations as to what I can handle."

Jameela's father, Ali Jamil, is of Indian origin and mother, Shireen Jamil, a Pakistani. 

She began her career on T4, where she hosted a pop culture series from 2009 until 2012. 

Jameela became the radio host of The Official Chart and was co-host of The Official Chart Update alongside Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1. She was the first solo female presenter of the BBC Radio 1 chart show.

The British actress is known for her role as Tahani Al-Jamil in the NBC fantasy comedy series The Good Place.

 

