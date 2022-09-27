NewsLifestylePeople
NAVRATRI 2022

Actress Ihana Dhillon opens up on Navratri celebrations, says, ‘Every home has its own traditions...’

Ihana Dhillion got candid about the Navratri celebrations at home. The actress said that every home has their own traditions and practices.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Navratri is a time for being spiritual, taking time off to be with family and friends, and having a blast. Actress Ihana Dhillon is planning to do just that.  

When asked about her plans for this year’s Navratri, she opened up saying, "Every state in India has a different way of celebrating Navratri. Every home has its own traditions and practices. Various dishes and sweets differ from door to door and yet the country as whole celebrates the festival. That is the beauty of Indian festivals,” she said.  

When asked about how she celebrates the festival at home, the actress revealed, “At home we have a very simple way of celebration. We mostly do Pooja by lighting up diya in front of the deity worshiping Maa Durga followed my kanya pooja. We make sweets and bhog at home.” 

Since I have moved to Mumbai, I have seen a different culture. People dress up every day and play “dandiya”. The streets are full of colored lehengas and cholis and have been decorated in a very beautiful way. Happiness and energy are very contagious and no one is left out. All types of people forget their differences and only come together for the sake of prayer and unity. It is the best feeling to be a part of something that is so meaningful, meet all of my friends and go to different places and enjoy these 9 days participating in different cultural events," she further added. 

Navratri 2022entertainment newsIhana DhillionSharad Navratri 2022Shardiya Navratri 2022Navratri pujaNavratri food itemsNavatri dateNavratri day 2Navratri news

