Actress Ihana Dhillon opens up on Navratri celebrations, says, ‘Every home has its own traditions...’

New Delhi: Navratri is a time for being spiritual, taking time off to be with family and friends, and having a blast. Actress Ihana Dhillon is planning to do just that.

When asked about her plans for this year’s Navratri, she opened up saying, "Every state in India has a different way of celebrating Navratri. Every home has its own traditions and practices. Various dishes and sweets differ from door to door and yet the country as whole celebrates the festival. That is the beauty of Indian festivals,” she said.

When asked about how she celebrates the festival at home, the actress revealed, “At home we have a very simple way of celebration. We mostly do Pooja by lighting up diya in front of the deity worshiping Maa Durga followed my kanya pooja. We make sweets and bhog at home.”

Since I have moved to Mumbai, I have seen a different culture. People dress up every day and play “dandiya”. The streets are full of colored lehengas and cholis and have been decorated in a very beautiful way. Happiness and energy are very contagious and no one is left out. All types of people forget their differences and only come together for the sake of prayer and unity. It is the best feeling to be a part of something that is so meaningful, meet all of my friends and go to different places and enjoy these 9 days participating in different cultural events," she further added.