MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress and Kajol's mother Tanuja was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday evening due to age related issues. Tanuja, 80, was admitted in the ICU of a Juhu hospital, the report said.

As per PTI sources, the actress has been placed under the observation and is is doing well. "There's nothing to worry about," the source told the agency.

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. She has three sisters, including actress Nutan, Chatura, an artist and Reshma, and one brother - Jaideep. Her grandmother, Rattan Bai, and cousin Nalini Jaywant were also actresses. Tanuja's parents parted amicably while she was still a child.

Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973. The couple has two daughters, actresses Kajol and Tanisha. Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgan. Shomu died on 10 April 2008 from a heart attack, aged 64.

Filmmakers Joy, Deb and Ram are her brothers-in-law. She is the aunt of actors Mohnish Behl, Rani, and Sharbani, and director Ayan Mukherjee.

Tanuja started her film career with her older sister Nutan in 'Hamari Beti' (1950) as Baby Tanuja. As an adult, she debuted in the film 'Chhabili' (1960) which was directed by her mother, and had her sister Nutan, in the lead.

During the mid-1960s, Tanuja started a parallel career in Bengali movies in Kolkata, starting with Deya Neya (1963), where she was paired opposite Uttam Kumar. She followed it up with 'Anthony-Firingee' (1967) and 'Rajkumari' (1970). Tanuja had on-screen chemistry with Soumitra Chatterjee, with whom she made some films such as 'Teen Bhuvaner Parey' (1969) and 'Prothom Kadam Phool'. Tanuja spoke her own lines in these Bengali films.

Tanuja is known for her roles in films such as 'Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi', 'Jewel Thief', 'Haathi Mere Saathi' and 'Mere Jeevan Sathi'.