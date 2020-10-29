Actress Malvi Malhotra, stabbed for rejecting wedding proposal, recounts the night of horror

New Delhi: Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed thrice by a man for turning down his wedding proposal says that he wanted to attack her face, but she somehow managed to protect herself. She was attacked by a man named Yogesh Mahipal Singh on Monday evening in Mumbai.

Malvi was returning home from a cafe when Yashpal, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed between the two, after which, he stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled.

Recalling the incident, in an interview to ETimes, Malvi said, "I was walking back home since my home is just 5 minutes away from that coffee shop. Suddenly, Yogesh came in a car and said that I should talk to him and why I was avoiding him. I told him to stop the tamasha. Instead, he got down from the car and stabbed me in my stomach. Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly."

The 'Udaan' actress is currently being treated at a hospital in Mumbai and has undergone plastic surgery.

Malvi Malhotra had met Yogesh Mahipal Singh thrice. She told the publication that she was "avoiding Yogesh" after their last meeting some months ago in Ooty.

"It was our third meeting. I had met him on professional grounds twice before in January 2020, he said he wanted to cast me in a music video he was making. He has worked with many established actors from TV. At this third meeting, he told me that he loves me and wants to marry me. I politely told him that is not possible but we can still remain friends. After that, I refrained from meeting him," Malvi said.

He had been bothering her constantly so much to the extent that he started taking flowers to her building and waiting there.

"I had to clearly tell him to stop it. It was getting too much; once he waited for 10 hours outside my building," Malvi explained.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Mahipal Singh was on Tuesday night traced to a hospital at Vasai in the neighbouring Palghar district by the Mumbai Police.