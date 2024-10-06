Actress Medha Shankr Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Ujjain: '12th Fail' actor Medha Shankr attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She offered prayers to Baba Mahakal and participated in the Aarti.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

Expressing her delight and how she felt after visiting the temple, she told ANI, "Bahut acha laga. I felt very nice." She looked elegant and beautiful in her traditional attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a film based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

It received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards. '12th Fail' draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Also '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.