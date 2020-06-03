Actress Meera Chopra trolled, receives rape threats from Jr NTR fans for saying she ‘likes’ Mahesh Babu more than him, files police complaint

New Delhi: Actress Meera Chopra was recently at the receiving end of trolls after she said she doesn’t know who Jr NTR is, but is a fan of Mahesh Babu. Both Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu are Telugu superstars. During a Q&A session on Twitter, Meera was asked about Jr NTR and she said, "I don't know him. I am not his fan" and when asked to name her favourite Telugu actor, she took Mahesh Babu’s name.

What soon followed was a barrage of criticism for the actress. Several of Jr NTR’s fan clubs targeted Meera for her reply and she even alleged that she received rape threats.

The original tweet on Jr NTR now stands deleted. She has, however, posted a few screenshots of the abusive messages she has received, but they are too vile to be produced here. Trolls have also targeted her parents and slut-shamed her.

Meera has also tagged Jr NTR in her tweets and one of the messages reads, “Jr NTR, I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, w***e and a porn star, just because I like Mahesh Babu more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “Well i didn’t know not being somebody’s fan was a crime.. I want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of Jr NTR, you could be raped, murdered, gangraped, your parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They are totally spoiling the name of their idol.”

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera has also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to take action against the abusers. She has also sought help from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has earlier been a victim of online trolls, came out in Meera’s support and said, “One of the reasons I stopped saying I even ‘like movies’ is because there are people who'll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats every day, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with NCW and Cyber Crime cell.”

Thankyou each one of you for supporting me. Lets make this place safe for women and take down those losers who abuse and give death threats. Lets raise our voice against #womenabuse #rape #pedophilia #hooliganism. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

In her latest tweet, Meera informed that a complaint has been filed against the abusive tweets and thanked everyone for their support.