हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meera Chopra

Actress Meera Chopra trolled, receives rape threats from Jr NTR fans for saying she ‘likes’ Mahesh Babu more than him, files police complaint

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Meera was asked about Jr NTR and she said, "I don't know him. I am not his fan" and when asked to name her favourite Telugu actor, she took Mahesh Babu’s name.

Actress Meera Chopra trolled, receives rape threats from Jr NTR fans for saying she ‘likes’ Mahesh Babu more than him, files police complaint
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@meerachopra

New Delhi: Actress Meera Chopra was recently at the receiving end of trolls after she said she doesn’t know who Jr NTR is, but is a fan of Mahesh Babu. Both Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu are Telugu superstars. During a Q&A session on Twitter, Meera was asked about Jr NTR and she said, "I don't know him. I am not his fan" and when asked to name her favourite Telugu actor, she took Mahesh Babu’s name.

What soon followed was a barrage of criticism for the actress. Several of Jr NTR’s fan clubs targeted Meera for her reply and she even alleged that she received rape threats.

The original tweet on Jr NTR now stands deleted. She has, however, posted a few screenshots of the abusive messages she has received, but they are too vile to be produced here. Trolls have also targeted her parents and slut-shamed her.

Meera has also tagged Jr NTR in her tweets and one of the messages reads, “Jr NTR, I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, w***e and a porn star, just because I like Mahesh Babu more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “Well i didn’t know not being somebody’s fan was a crime.. I want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of Jr NTR, you could be raped, murdered, gangraped, your parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They are totally spoiling the name of their idol.”

Meera has also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to take action against the abusers. She has also sought help from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who has earlier been a victim of online trolls, came out in Meera’s support and said, “One of the reasons I stopped saying I even ‘like movies’ is because there are people who'll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats every day, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with NCW and Cyber Crime cell.”

In her latest tweet, Meera informed that a complaint has been filed against the abusive tweets and thanked everyone for their support.

Tags:
Meera Choprameera chopra twitterJr NTRMahesh Babu
Next
Story

South sensation Raashi Khanna plays the guitar and sings 'Get you the moon' leaving everyone in awe of her! - Watch
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,06,746Confirmed
  • 3,76,322Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day