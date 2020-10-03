हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mishti Mukherjee

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies due to kidney failure

The actress is survived by her mother and brother. Her last rites were performed on Saturday morning. 



MUMBAI: Actress Mishti Mukherjee, who marked her brilliance in several films and music videos, passed away on Friday (October 2) night. According to the actress' family, she was on Kito diet for some time and due to which both her kidneys had failed, resulting in her death.

According to reports, she breathed her last in Bengaluru.

The actress is survived by her mother and brother. Her last rites were performed on Saturday morning. 

Mishti began her career with film 'Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi' and also appeared in 'Main Krishna Hoon'. 

Mishti has joined the list of names from the film industry who bid their goodbye to the world this year, including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, music composer Wajid Khan, legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, veteran comedian Jagdeep, choreographer Saroj Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput among others. 

