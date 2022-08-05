New Delhi: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an Amazon Original series, has a distinctive plot and has become one of the most awaited series to premiere this year. The Welsh actor Morfydd Clark's portrayal of Galadriel, one of the main figures who has captured everyone's attention, is one of the prominent figures. A powerful, courageous, and astute elf, Galadriel, battles a protracted conflict in the Second Age as a terrible peril hangs over Middle Earth.

Morfydd Clark recently shared her first thoughts of becoming a part of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. She said,"I was getting my makeup done at a hotel for a premiere when the phone rang. It was my agent, who said, ‘You got it, you got it, but you can't tell anyone.'”

Morfydd was surprised and nearly speechless. "I was like okay cool, cool. It had to be a secret, an absolute secret. To the people doing my hair and makeup, I said, 'something big happened, but I can't tell you what it is.'" She let the happiness sink in. "At the premiere, the whole time I was thinking, 'Wow I got the job in The Rings of Power' and we watched the film it was lovely, Got on the stage for Q&A afterwards and hid the deck, just passed out. I managed to just go off the stage, I was looking at my sister and suddenly I couldn't see her anymore and I was like I have to get off stage and it's filmed as well, where you kind of see me wandering off slightly, glassy-eyed and then I was caught by a security guard which was really nice" the actress shared.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a series produced by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, focuses on Middle-earth's Second Age. Benjamin Walker, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete, Nazanin Boniadi, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, and many others are among the ensemble cast members. On September 2, 2022, the series will be made available on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories globally in six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.