Actress Niti Taylor marries Parikshit Bawa in a quiet ceremony - Pics here

New Delhi: Television actress Niti Taylor got married to her fiance Parikshit Bawa in a close-knit ceremony in August. She, however, announced her wedding on Instagram today. Niti said that she and Parikshit married on August 13 with their families by their side. Along with making the big reveal, Niti shared a picture and a video from the D-day.

"My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding. I can finally say out loud "Hello Husband".Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021," Niti wrote.

Niti looked lovely in a soft pink lehenga while Parikshit complemented her in a white sherwani.

Check out the pictures and the video here:

Niti and Parikshit got engaged in August 2019.

Niti Taylor debuted in the industry with 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' in 2009. She, however, shot to fame through her role in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She has also featured in the TV show 'Ishqbaaaz'.