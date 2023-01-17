topStoriesenglish
Actress Pallavi Joshi gets injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyderabad

According to unit sources, the actress suffered injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:12 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sources at the location told that a vehicle lost control and hit the actress.

New Delhi: 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Abhishek Agarwal are now busy with their next production -- 'The Vaccine War'. Pallavi Joshi, the award-winning national actress and the wife of Vivek Agnihotri, is playing a crucial role in the film.

According to unit sources, the actress suffered an injury on the sets of 'The Vaccine War' while shooting in Hyderabad.

Sources at the location said a vehicle lost control and hit the actress. Inspite of the injury, she completed her shot and then went for treatment at a local hospital, where she is reported to be doing well.

