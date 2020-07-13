हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rachel White

Actress Rachel White tests positive for coronavirus, please keep me in your prayers, she tweets

Rachel White is best-known for her role in the film 'Ungli'.

Actress Rachel White tests positive for coronavirus, please keep me in your prayers, she tweets
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@whitespeaking

New Delhi: Actress Rachel White, best-known for her role in the film 'Ungli', has tested positive for coronavirus, she said over the weekend. She is currently in Kolkata and quarantining at her home.

Rachel took to Twitter to open up about her illness and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," she tweeted.

On the work front, apart from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Ungli', Rachel has appeared in a few Bengali films, including 'Har Har Byomkesh' and 'Thai Curry'. 

Meanwhile, more recently, four members of the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya - have tested positive for COVID-19. While Big B and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home. 

