close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rekha

Actress Rekha blesses 'Malaal' star Sharmin Segal

Sharmin has made her debut with actor Meezaan in the film "Malaal" produced by Bhansali, that released on Friday.

Actress Rekha blesses &#039;Malaal&#039; star Sharmin Segal
File photo

Mumbai: Veteran actress Rekha wished luck to the debutant actress Sharmin Segal, the granddaughter of Mohan Segal.

Mohan introduced the veteran actress to the Hindi film industry.

Sharmin who felt overwhelmed meeting Rekha during a special screening of her film said: "I am so thankful to be born in a family that values cinema so much. My grandfather Mohan Segal and uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali are people who`ve been so passionate about their craft and that has always inspired me".

"They`ve been instrumental in the careers of several superstars and I hope I can make them proud".

Mohan launched Rekha in 1970 with "Sawan Bhadon".

Sharmin has made her debut with actor Meezaan in the film "Malaal" produced by Bhansali, that released on Friday.

Tags:
RekhaMalaalSharmin SegalBollywood
Next
Story

Allu Arjun shares photos of newly upgraded vanity van

Must Watch

PT13M27S

The emphasis is on the overall development of economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2019