zara khan

Actress Salma Agha's daughter Zara files complaint against woman for sending her death threats

The complaint was filed on November 6 against a 23-year-old female from Hyderabad.  

Actress Salma Agha&#039;s daughter Zara files complaint against woman for sending her death threats
Image Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: Actress-singer Zara Khan, daughter of veteran actress and singer Salma Agha, has filed a complaint against a woman, who sent death threats and vulgar messages to her on Instagram.

The complaint was filed on November 6 against a 23-year-old female from Hyderabad.

"The accused sent vulgar messages and murder threats on Instagram. A duplicate Instagram account was made by the accused. We wrote a letter to Instagram who helped us," Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar, Oshiwara police station, told IANS.

"We sent a notice on Friday. The officer who had gone to give the notice found that she was not responding properly. She was not ready to come only. A medical treatment is yet to be done, but she looked mentally disturbed. She didn't react like a normal person," he added.

Zara has worked in films like "Aurangzeb" and "Desi Kattey".

