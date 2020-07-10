Actress Sangeeta Bijlani cuts birthday cake with salon staff in PPE suits, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sangeeta Bijlani stepped out for haircut to get a swanky new look on her birthday which was on July 9. And guess what? She cut her cake too. A video of Sangeeta cutting her birthday cake outside the salon has hit social media and is going viral.

She can be seen flaunting her brand new hairdo while salon staff dressed in full PPE suits are singing her birthday song. She thanked the paparazzi clicking her and celebrated her birthday with everyone.

The video has been shared by several users on social media. Watch here:

She even cut her cake at home with her father making it special for her and posted it on social media. Take a look:

She was crowned Miss India in 1980 and went on to represent the country in Miss Universe pageant globally.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her debut in 1987 with Qatil. She later featured in several blockbuster movies such as Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha to name a few.