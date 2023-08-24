Actress Sara Ali Khan Gets Unusually Frustrated And Angry With Paparazzi At A Theatre - Watch Video

New Delhi: Known for her quirks and wits, Sara Ali Khan, in an unual sight, lost her calm when paparazzi refused to leave her alone at a theatre. On the night of August 23, Sara was spotted at a multiplex in Mumbai, chilling with her set of friends. Looking splendid in white, she posed for a few photos for the cameras before she lost her calm.

In the video, Sara can be heard saying, “Sir, please abhi band karo na, honestly mujhe acha nahi lagta." Fans sided with her and wrote in support, “Aur nhi to kya humesa piche pad jate ho tum log in ke piche."

Prioritising family, Sara Ali Khan has been recently spotted spending time with her family and friends on several occassions. To mark father Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the actress recently joined Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted photos of Saif posing with his four children. With a heartwarming picture, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba ."

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Anurag Basu’s 'Metro In Dino' sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. This marks their first collaboration.