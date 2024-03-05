Actress Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Over 30 Of Her Most Loyal Fans: Watch

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in India and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans never leave a chance to make her feel special by expressing their love for her from time to time. She has one of the most loyal fan followings among actors in India. On the other hand, even she never leaves a chance to make them feel loved and extremely special. The actress celebrated her birthday today with over 30 of her most loyal fans that flew down to meet her.

The birthday occasion of Shraddha Kapoor is also an important day for her fans. This year they celebrate in a very beautiful way. The fans of the actress distributed the food boxes to the group of small childrens on the special day.

The fans took to social media and shared the series of pictures from the birthday celebration and jotted down the caption which says, "It's your birthday Shraa and we are really lucky to have u as our idol @shraddhakapoor you inspired us by all your work you do you always encouraged us to do good works. So this is what we do every year for your birthday I wish you all the love and happiness keep smiling and shineing I wish to meet you some day"

Shraddha indeed goes way beyond to make her fans feel special. As the actress has flown down over 30 of her most loyal fans she spent quality time with them over interactions and food. It's indeed a very generous gesture from the actress and speaks volumes of her love towards her fans. She indeed stays connected with them as much as she can.

The love and respect of Shraddha's fans towards the actress knows no limits and they don't leave any moment to surprise the actress. Shraddha Kapoor also acknowledges the gesture of the fans by thanking them.

Shraddha also celebrated the special day with 30 of her most loyal fans, who accompanied her by coming from various parts of India. In the return gesture, Shraddha not only spent quality time with them, she even went a step further and enjoyed a delicious meal together.

With a sprawling following of 87.9 Million across Instagram, the actress is also the most-loved Indian actor out there!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel of much awaited Stree 2.