Adah Sharma dons a quirky saree with white sneakers, pics go viral—See inside

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma is a known name in the Hindi and South cinema. She has a quirky sense of style and is often seen hogging the limelight for her unique sartorial choices and innovative fashion tips.

An avid social media user that she is, recently she donned a quirky red saree which has the faces of all the popular B-Town actresses on it and that's not all, she paired it with a pair of white sneakers.

Check out her photos:

Adah shared the pictures and a video on social media as well. Her posts attracted a lot many likes and the photos went viral.

On the work front, she recently made her digital debut with 'MOH', a feature film by ZEE5. The actress has received a warm response for her role and she thanked her fans as well.

She is a popular name in the Telugu film industry as she featured in several hit films, be it her debut 'Heart Attack' or her last film 'Kshanam' which was remade in Hindi as 'Baaghi 2'.

Adah has completed the London schedule for 'Commando 3' where she has done some crazy stunts. Also, she busy with her Tamil debut with Prabhudheva titled 'Charlie Chaplin 2' which is the 'No Entry' sequel.

She has also bagged her next big Telugu venture titled 'Kalki'. Dr Rajasekhar film is helmed by 'Queen' director Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan.