Adah Sharma impresses with her sharpshooting skills, wishes Independence Day in a unique way—Watch

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma and time and again impressed the fans with her impeccable acting chops on-screen. Besides her work, it's her active social media presence which often grabs the headlines. The actress enjoys a massive fan army of about 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Adah shared a video with fans where she can be seen celebrating the freedom but in her own unique way. She impressed the netizens with her sharpshooting skills and how!

Watch it here:

In the caption, she wrote: “Shooting all negativity away from my country #happyindependenceday. What does Freedom mean to you? Freedom for me is Focus ...when i'm not distracted and focussed on one single thought...The seconds before i fire the rifle/pistol time stands still and i feel freeeeee.”

Not many are aware of the fact that Adah is a trained shooter.

She was recently seen in Telugu hit film 'Kalki' starring Rajasekhar, Nandita Swetha, and Pujita Ponnada in lead roles. The movie released on June 28, 2019, and received a positive response from the audiences at the ticket counters.

It has been directed by Prashanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan. 'Kalki' is written by Sai Teja. On the work front, Adah will be next seen in Commando 3, Bypass Road, Man to Man and her debut web series The Holiday.

'Bypass Road' marks the directorial debut of Neil's younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh.