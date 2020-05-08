हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma on casting couch: Production of couches exists universally

Adah, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Bollywood, says there is always a choice.

Adah Sharma on casting couch: Production of couches exists universally

New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma, who has worked in both southern cinema and Bollywood, says that the casting couch exists everywhere.

Several Bollywood personalities have previously spoken out about their horrific casting couch experience in southern cinema.

"Casting couch isn't something that just exists in the South or the North. I think it is something that has been spoken about worldwide. The production of couches exists universally," Adah told IANS.

Adah, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Bollywood, says there is always a choice.

"I think you always have a choice of whether you want to sit on it, lay on it, stand on it or not do anything on the couch. You can sit on the floor," quipped the actress.

On the acting front, Adah, who was last seen on screen in "Bypass Road", will next be seen in the film "Man To Man".

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

 

Tags:
Adah Sharmacasting couchBollywood
Next
Story

On Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's 2nd wedding anniversary, let's revisit these inside viral videos of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan breaking the dance floor - Watch
  • 56,342Confirmed
  • 1,886Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 267,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Visakhapatnam reminded Bhopal gas tragedy, who was the perpetrator of thousands of deaths?